Regimen Wealth LLC Sells 87 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regimen Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $330.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $333.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

