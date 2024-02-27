Regimen Wealth LLC Sells 5,552 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Regimen Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.11. 992,613 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average is $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

