Regimen Wealth LLC Sells 259 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Regimen Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.83. 22,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $228.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

