Regimen Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Regimen Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regimen Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 52,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,008. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.