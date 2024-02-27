Regimen Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regimen Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 142,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $81.41. 2,382,695 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

