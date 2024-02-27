Regimen Wealth LLC Has $282,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Regimen Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,677,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after buying an additional 707,935 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,812,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS IFRA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,683 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

