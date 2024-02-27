Regimen Wealth LLC Buys 73 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Regimen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,934,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $251.95. 111,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $252.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

