Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $1,184.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $942.41.

Shares of REGN traded down $11.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $978.00. 55,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,478. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $995.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $923.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $857.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total value of $967,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,328,483.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,328,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,765 shares of company stock worth $12,585,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,762,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

