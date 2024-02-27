Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,937 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $55,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $173,703,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $27,069,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $23,794,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $17,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.