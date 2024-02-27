Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962,841 shares during the quarter. Red Rock Resorts comprises about 1.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.09% of Red Rock Resorts worth $404,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.39. 72,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,572. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $59.62.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RRR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

