Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.16 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCON. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

