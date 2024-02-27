Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) recently:

2/20/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $138.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.61. The stock had a trading volume of 82,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,066. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

