Raymond James Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$32.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.21.

TSE:NPI opened at C$23.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.24. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The stock has a market cap of C$5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

