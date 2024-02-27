Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2416 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 93,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,680,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,583 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,793 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METCB. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

