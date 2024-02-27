Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2416 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Ramaco Resources Price Performance
Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources
In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 93,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,680,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,583 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,793 in the last 90 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Live Nation stock rides the pent-up demand for live events
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.