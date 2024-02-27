Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $214.01 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,889 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up approximately 0.6% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $214,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $506.90. 118,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,016. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $516.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.75 and a 200 day moving average of $467.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

