Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,340,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,640,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.43% of TE Connectivity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 213,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,086,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $131.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

