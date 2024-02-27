Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 235,257 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,062,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 235,257 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $120,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.09. 353,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,310. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $149.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.