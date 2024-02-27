Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 1,130,925 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130,925 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.44% of Block worth $118,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Block by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Block by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Block stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,080,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,744,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

