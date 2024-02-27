QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.20

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.20 and last traded at $158.10, with a volume of 814086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

