QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,277,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.