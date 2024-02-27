Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $55.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.27.

QTWO stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. Q2 has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $46,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,595.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 33,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,449,617.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at $20,323,534.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $46,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,595.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,991 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Q2 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

