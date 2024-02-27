Purple Biotech’s (PPBT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Purple Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ PPBT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 255,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,556. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Purple Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

