Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Pulse Seismic Stock Up 2.4 %
TSE:PSD opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Pulse Seismic has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$2.22. The company has a market cap of C$109.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.93.
Pulse Seismic Company Profile
