Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Pulse Seismic Stock Up 2.4 %

TSE:PSD opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Pulse Seismic has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$2.22. The company has a market cap of C$109.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.93.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

