Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 11th

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Pulse Seismic Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of PSD opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67. Pulse Seismic has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Pulse Seismic Company Profile
