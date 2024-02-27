Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 8.1% Higher

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 90,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 186,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $583.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 152,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,672.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 212,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pulse Biosciences news, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 82,813 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $750,285.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,684,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,362,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 152,944 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,672.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 212,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,272.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 469,531 shares of company stock worth $4,372,621 over the last ninety days. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

