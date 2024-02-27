PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.
PubMatic Price Performance
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $841.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.33 and a beta of 1.35. PubMatic has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.08.
Insider Activity at PubMatic
In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,574 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $41,106.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,574 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $41,106.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 5,871 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $89,415.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,046 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
