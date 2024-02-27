PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $841.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.33 and a beta of 1.35. PubMatic has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.08.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,574 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $41,106.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,574 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $41,106.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 5,871 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $89,415.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,046 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PubMatic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PubMatic by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

