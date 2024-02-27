PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given New $27.00 Price Target at B. Riley

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $21.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $4.47 on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. 1,656,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.67 and a beta of 1.35.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $117,108.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,187 shares in the company, valued at $354,326.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $117,108.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,187 shares in the company, valued at $354,326.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,013 shares of company stock worth $1,462,046 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 78.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

