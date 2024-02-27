Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.95.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $60.19. 240,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

