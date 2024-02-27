Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.87 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. Prom has a total market cap of $210.87 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $11.55 or 0.00020363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015646 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00015770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,789.27 or 1.00081862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001187 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00191674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008713 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.76171856 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $28,010,990.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

