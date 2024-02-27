Profund Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Progressive by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $193.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.23. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $193.67.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,485 shares of company stock worth $23,727,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

