Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 162.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EQT by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,657,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in EQT by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in EQT by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

EQT Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

