Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 59,427 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,427 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after buying an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,551,000 after buying an additional 890,727 shares in the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $17.28.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

