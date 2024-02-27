Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 644,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,947 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,433,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 972,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,070.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

