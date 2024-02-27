Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

