Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.0 %

Ecolab stock opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $222.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

