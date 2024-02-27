Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of IPDN opened at $2.08 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

