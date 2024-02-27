Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,328 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,716. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $50.60.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

