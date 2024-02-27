Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,189 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.27. 359,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,064. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

