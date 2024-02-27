Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 24,624 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,624 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QuantumScape stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,731,038. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 4.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,104 shares of company stock worth $4,878,863. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

