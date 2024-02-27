Private Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,201,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $445.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $468.87. The company has a market capitalization of $371.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

