Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 626 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $6,909,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 80.0% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $10,839,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of TM stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.16. 123,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.71. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $238.84. The stock has a market cap of $321.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

