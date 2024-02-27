Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

