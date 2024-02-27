Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $14.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,273.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,944. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,225.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,043.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

