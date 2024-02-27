Private Advisory Group LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.5% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,115. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

