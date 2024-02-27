Private Advisory Group LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IVV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.12. The firm has a market cap of $393.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $512.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.