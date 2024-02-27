Private Advisory Group LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,736 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,620,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,484 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DB. StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NYSE:DB traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. 1,324,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,225. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

