Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after purchasing an additional 320,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $189.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

