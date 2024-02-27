Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 898 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.14. General Electric has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $155.18. The firm has a market cap of $167.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

