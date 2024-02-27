Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.06% of Gildan Activewear worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $76,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

