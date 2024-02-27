Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on Premier Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $689.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

